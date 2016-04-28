FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's BoCom Q1 profit flat, bad loans rise
April 28, 2016 / 8:41 AM / a year ago

China's BoCom Q1 profit flat, bad loans rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 28 (Reuters) - China’s Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) said on Thursday net profit was flat in the first quarter of 2016, as bad debts dragged on its bottom line.

Profit at China’s fifth-biggest bank rose 0.5 percent, hitting 19.1 billion yuan ($2.95 billion) in the three months through March from 18.97 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a statement.

BoCom’s non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.54 percent by end-March, from 1.51 percent at end-December.

$1 = 6.4790 Chinese yuan Reporting by Matthew Miller in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
