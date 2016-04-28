China's BoCom Q1 profit flat, bad loans rise

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 28 (Reuters) - China’s Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) said on Thursday net profit was flat in the first quarter of 2016, as bad debts dragged on its bottom line.

Profit at China’s fifth-biggest bank rose 0.5 percent, hitting 19.1 billion yuan ($2.95 billion) in the three months through March from 18.97 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a statement.

BoCom’s non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.54 percent by end-March, from 1.51 percent at end-December.