Shandong Helon to pay back debt, avoiding China's first bond default

SHANGHAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Shandong Helon Co Ltd , an insolvent chemical fiber manufacturer based in eastern China, said on Monday that it will repay its commercial paper on schedule next week, calming fears that Helon would become the first company in China’s domestic bond market to default on its obligations.

Helon’s 400 million yuan ($63.3 million) tranche of short-term commercial paper, which matures on April 15, will pay off principal with interest on that day, according to the announcement posted on the website of the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS), the platform for trading in China’s interbank bond market. ($1 = 6.3153 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau and Steven Bian; Editing by Jason Subler)