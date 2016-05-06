FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Evergreen Holding Group warns may miss bond payment
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 6, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

China's Evergreen Holding Group warns may miss bond payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 6 (Reuters) - Evergreen Holding Group, an unlisted company that specialises in building boats, issued a warning on Friday that it may have trouble making coupon and interest payments on a bond maturing on May 15.

The company said in a statement on the website of the China interbank market operator that it was unsure if it would be able to make payment in regard to a 0.4 billion yuan ($61.6 million) short-term commercial debt due on May 15.

The announcement follows a series of bond default warnings and cancelled issuances in China as pressure on the bond market rises.

$1 = 6.4975 yuan Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.