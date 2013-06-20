China overnight repo rate surpasses 13 pct, highest on record

SHANGHAI, June 20 (Reuters) - A key interbank lending rate in China’s money market reached its highest level in at least 10 years on Thursday.

The weighted-average one-day bond repurchase rate reached 13.1 percent On Thursday morning, the highest level since Reuters’ historical data series began.

A severe liquidity squeeze has hit China’s interbank money market since early June, but the People’s Bank of China has declined to aid the market with aggressive fund injections.