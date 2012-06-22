China's finance ministry to tender 15.5 bln yuan bond in HK

HONG KONG, June 22 (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Finance said on Friday that it will tender a total of 15.5 billion yuan ($2.4 billion) of bonds in Hong Kong to institutional investors on June 28, with maturities of three to 15 years.

The bonds will be available for tender on a coupon-bid basis by any qualified Central Moneymarket Unit (CMU) members and the CMU BID, it said in a statement.

The ministry had said that it would issue 23 billion yuan offshore bonds, the so-called “dim sum” bonds, in Hong Kong in June, including the institutional portion of 15.5 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.3642 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Victoria Bi and Alison Leung; Editing by Kim Coghill)