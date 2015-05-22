China c.bank gauges Jiangsu bond auction impact on banks' books

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, May 22 (Reuters) - Following an auction of municipal bonds for Jiangsu province, the local branch of China’s central bank surveyed commerical banks over the impact the auction had on their books, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Friday, in a sign of authorities’ concern over the potential effects an upcoming local debt swap could have on the banking system.

Regulators are preparing the financial system to absorb some 1 trillion yuan of high-yield, low quality local government debt incurred in recent years through a swap, in which banks take on the same debt at far lower yields.

That will ease pressure on local governments and help juice fiscal spending to support economic growth, but the net impact of the swap on the banking system -- notably banks’ willingness to lend going forward -- is not yet tested.

On Tuesday, the heavily indebted province managed to sell 52 billion yuan ($8.39 billion) of bonds at a price not much higher than the yields China pays on its sovereign bonds. The auction was oversubscribed and considered a qualified success, after an initial delay, which many attributed to concerns within the banking community.

To resolve the issue, Beijing agreed last week to let banks count the new municipal bonds as guaranteed collateral with the central bank, a circumvention of market mechanisms that makes the bonds less risky and increases the cash banks have available for lending.

After the auction, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) branch in Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu province, asked banks for their assessment and how upcoming auctions and private placements were likely to impact their books, the state of their loan collateral and liquidity conditions.

The PBOC did not respond to calls requesting comment. ($1 = 6.1959 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Zheng Li and Pete Sweeney; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)