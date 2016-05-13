FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Nanjing Yurun Food unable to make repayments due May 13
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 13, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

China Nanjing Yurun Food unable to make repayments due May 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 13 (Reuters) - China Yurun Food Group subsidiary Nanjing Yurun Food is unable to make interest and principal payments due on Friday on a 1 billion yuan ($153.39 million) 3-year bond, the company said in a statement on the China Foreign Exchange Trade System’s (CFETS) website.

The company said it would transfer the funds on May 16 to China Central Depository & Clearing Co Ltd (CCDC), a state-owned financial institution.

Numerous issuers of high-yield notes are due to make debt payments in May in the $8 trillion Chinese bond market, which is pricing in increasing risks after an unprecedented number of defaults so far this year. ($1 = 6.5195 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by the Beijing Monitoring Desk and Sue-Lin Wong; editing by Susan Thomas)

