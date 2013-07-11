China considering letting domestic and foreign banks to trade govt bond futures - sources

HONG KONG, July 11 (Reuters) - China’s banking regulator is considering plans to allow both domestic and foreign banks to trade in a new government bond futures pilot programme expected to be launched in September, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

One of the plans described would allow 24 banks, including China’s big four state-owned banks and three China-based foreign banks, to be queued into two groups, which would be allowed to begin trading one after the other.

The other plan would allow all the banks to begin participation simultaneously.

The pilot programme marks the relaunch of an earlier government bond futures trading market that was shut down in 1995 after a trading scandal.

