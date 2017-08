BEIJING, Sept 23 (Reuters) - China's central bank said the National Bank Of Canada has been approved to issue up to 5 billion yuan ($749.7 million) of RMB-denominated bonds in the country's interbank bond market.

The People's Bank of China gave the information in a statement posted on its website on Friday. ($1 = 6.6697 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)