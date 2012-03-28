FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Dev Bank 3-yr bond yield at middle end of forecast
March 28, 2012 / 3:11 AM / 6 years ago

China Dev Bank 3-yr bond yield at middle end of forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 28 (Reuters) - China Development Bank Corp auctioned 24 billion yuan ($3.81 billion) in three-year fixed-rate bonds in the interbank market on Wednesday at a yield of 3.83 percent, traders said, the middle of market expectations.

Market forecasts had centred around 3.81 percent, ranging from 3.68 to 3.90 percent.

The result was slightly above Wednesday’s indicative secondary market yield of 3.7030 percent bid for three-year financial bonds issued by policy banks.

$1 = 6.3072 Chinese yuan Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Chris Lewis

