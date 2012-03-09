FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 9, 2012 / 3:06 AM / 6 years ago

China Dev Bank 1-year bill yield 3.52 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 9 (Reuters) - China Development Bank auctioned 15 billion yuan ($2.37 billion) of one-year fixed-rate bills in the interbank market on Friday at a yield of 3.52 percent, traders said, lower than market expectations.

Market forecasts had centred around 3.63 percent and ranged from 3.55 to 3.66 percent.

The result was below Thursday’s indicative secondary market yield of 3.6795 percent bid for one-year financial bonds issued by policy banks.

$1 = 6.3165 Chinese yuan Reporting by Qu Weizhi and Jacqueline Wong; Writing Yixin Chen

