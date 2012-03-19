FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Dev Bank 10-yr bond yield at 4.21 pct, higher than f'cast
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 19, 2012 / 3:15 AM / 6 years ago

China Dev Bank 10-yr bond yield at 4.21 pct, higher than f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 19 (Reuters) - China Development Bank auctioned 20 billion yuan ($3.16 billion) of 10-year fixed-rate bonds in the interbank market on Monday at a yield of 4.21 percent, traders said, higher than market expectations.

Market forecasts had centred around 4.18 percent and ranged from 4.15 to 4.20 percent.

The result was above Friday’s indicative secondary market yield of 4.1815 percent bid for 10-year financial bonds issued by policy banks.

CDB also auctioned 26 billion yuan of three-year floating rate bonds at a coupon of 49 basis points over the one-year deposit rate, traders said, lower than market forecasts.

Traders’ expectations had centred around 57 bps and ranged from 50 bps to 65 bps above the one-year deposit rate. ($1 = 6.3227 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Yixin Chen and Jacqueline Wong)

