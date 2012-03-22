China Dev Bank 5-yr bond yield at 4.10 pct, higher than f'cast

SHANGHAI, March 22 (Reuters) - China Development Bank auctioned 22 billion yuan ($3.48 billion) of five-year fixed-rate bonds in the interbank market on Thursday at a yield of 4.10 percent, traders said, higher than market expectations.

Market forecasts had centred around 3.98 percent and ranged from 3.99 t o 4.05 p ercent.

The result was above Wednesday’s indicative secondary market yield of 3.8879 percent bid for five-year financial bonds issued by policy banks.