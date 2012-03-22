FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 22, 2012 / 3:11 AM / in 6 years

China Dev Bank 5-yr bond yield at 4.10 pct, higher than f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 22 (Reuters) - China Development Bank auctioned 22 billion yuan ($3.48 billion) of five-year fixed-rate bonds in the interbank market on Thursday at a yield of 4.10 percent, traders said, higher than market expectations.

Market forecasts had centred around 3.98 percent and ranged from 3.99 t o 4.05 p ercent.

The result was above Wednesday’s indicative secondary market yield of 3.8879 percent bid for five-year financial bonds issued by policy banks.

$1 = 6.3229 Chinese yuan Reporting by Liu Xin and Jacqueline Wong; Writing by Chen Yixin

