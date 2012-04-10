FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Dev Bank 5-yr bond yield at high end of f'cast
April 10, 2012 / 3:10 AM / 6 years ago

China Dev Bank 5-yr bond yield at high end of f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 10 (Reuters) - China Development Bank auctioned 20 billion yuan of five-year fixed-rate bonds in the interbank market on Tuesday at a yield of 4.11 percent, traders said, at the high end of market expectations.

Market forecasts had centred around 4.06 percent and ranged from 4.00 to 4.12 percent.

The result was above Tuesday’s indicative secondary market yield of 3.9181 percent bid for five-year financial bonds issued by policy banks. (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau and Steven Bian; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

