China Dev Bank sells two more tenors of fixed-rate bonds
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 17, 2012 / 3:06 AM / 5 years ago

China Dev Bank sells two more tenors of fixed-rate bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 17 (Reuters) - China Development Bank auctioned a further two tenors of fixed-rate bonds in the interbank market totaling 12 billion yuan ($1.90 billion) on Tuesday.

The bank issued 6 billion yuan each of seven- and 10-year bonds.

The yield for the seven-year tenor was 4.32 percent, traders said. Market forecasts for the seven-year issuance had centred around 4.30 percent.

The yield for the 10-year tenor was 4.44 percent, traders said. Market forecasts for the three-year issuance had centred around 4.40 percent.

Another 18 billion of one-, three- and five-year bonds had been auctioned earlier at 0230 GMT. ($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

