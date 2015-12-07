FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Sichuan Shengda Group says unable to pay bond investors on time
December 7, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

China's Sichuan Shengda Group says unable to pay bond investors on time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chinese coal miner and pig iron producer Sichuan Shengda Group Ltd said on Monday that it has not been able to make full payments on time to bond holders.

The privately-owned company issued 300 million yuan ($46.83 million) worth of bonds on Dec. 5, 2012, giving investors the option to sell back the debt in three years, with a fixed annual yield of 7.25 percent.

But Shengda said in a statement on Monday that it has not been able to make full payments on both principle and interests.

$1 = 6.4068 Chinese yuan Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
