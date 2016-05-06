Moment of truth for China HY issuers

SHANGHAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Numerous issuers of high-yield notes are due to make debt payments in May in the US$8trn Chinese bond market, which is pricing in increasing risks after an unprecedented number of defaults so far this year.

China Yurun Food Group subsidiary Nanjing Yurun Food and fertiliser maker Inner Mongolia Nailun Group are among companies that recently announced debt-payment problems.

Thomson Reuters data shows there are 28 bonds yielding more than 10% that have coupon payments due in May, representing around Rmb17bn (US$2.62bn) of capital. In June, coupon payments on another Rmb8bn of similarly yielding bonds are due.

“Company operations have become increasingly difficult, leaving bond issuers faced with increasing pressure to pay off their debt,” said a senior trader at a Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai. He has declined to be identified because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

More than 20 bond defaults, an unprecedented number, have been confirmed so far this year as many companies feel the pinch of China’s economic slowdown.

Chinese companies, with ever more cash tied up in inventories and unpaid bills, face their tightest liquidity crunch in a decade, according to a Reuters analysis.

“With more credit events happening, it is possible that onshore agencies will issue more downgrades and that could further reprice the credit bond market,” said Yang Chen, China rates strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Some analysts in China, however, suggest issuers of about 500 bonds, worth around Rmb700bn (US$108bn), are at high risk of failing to meet due payment dates.

In reflection of such concerns, the spread between AAA and AA rated one-year corporate bonds widened to as much as 47bp earlier this month, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Bond stress has encouraged some investors to move into the commodities futures markets, where prices have surged this year. Rising yields Yields of benchmark one-year corporate notes have jumped an average 35bp since late March. Benchmark five-year corporate notes have surged nearly 60bp since early April.

Over 100 Chinese companies either delayed or cancelled at least US$15bn in onshore bond and other fixed-income issuance in April.

Frances Cheung, head of rates strategy at Societe Generale in Hong Kong, says the increase in stress is spilling over into the domestic interest rate swaps market.

“Basically, the credit bond market is not entirely liquid and so people may be turning to swaps to hedge against default risk or simply the risk of higher yields,” Cheung said.

At the same time, however, many state-backed issuers have flooded the market with bonds to roll over debt and finance infrastructure at low rates, as investors reward issuers seen as having implicit policy backing to prop up growth.

“The central bank (monetary policy) also looks less aggressive right now, which could trigger a little bit of deleveraging and a widening of spreads, especially for credit bonds,” said Zhou Hao, senior emerging-market economist at Commerzbank in Singapore.

“From the central bank’s point of view, it’s justified because it needs to see how inflation develops, but the bond market is kind of a victim of this wait-and-see policy.” Lu Jianxin, Pete Sweeney (Additional reporting by Umesh Desai in HONG KONG; Nathaniel Taplin and the Shanghai Newsroom; Writing by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Neil Fullick)