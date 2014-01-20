FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China finance ministry to auction 40 bln yuan deposits
January 20, 2014

China finance ministry to auction 40 bln yuan deposits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry will auction 40 billion yuan ($6.61 billion) of three-month deposits to commercial banks on Jan. 23, the ministry said on Monday.

Banks will bid for the right to take the deposits. The sale, like previous such exercises, is part of the finance ministry’s cash management programme.

The auction will be conducted by the central bank on behalf of the finance ministry, the ministry said in a statement published on its website.

For stories on Chinese debt issues, click on. ($1 = 6.0502 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Paul Tait)

