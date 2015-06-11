FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nine banks to issue China's first certificates of deposit on Monday
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 11, 2015 / 9:28 AM / 2 years ago

Nine banks to issue China's first certificates of deposit on Monday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 11 (Reuters) - Nine Chinese banks, including the “Big Four” state lenders, will issue the country’s first batch of large-scale certificates of deposit (CDs) on June 15, China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) said on Thursday.

The announcement by CFETS, run by China’s central bank, came a week after the People’s Bank of China released guidelines for banks to issue CDs to individual and institutional investors, paving the way for full interest rate liberalization.

Most of the CDs in the first batch will have terms of one year or shorter. The subscription threshold for an individual is 300,000 yuan ($48,336), while the minimum for an institution is 10 million yuan.

Banks that will issue CDs include the “Big Four” - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , Bank of China Ltd and China Construction Bank Corp .

They also include Bank of Communications Co Ltd , China Citic Bank Corp Ltd , China Merchants Bank Co Ltd and Industrial Bank Co Ltd. ($1 = 6.2065 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.