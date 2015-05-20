FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China completes sale of 14 bln of yuan bonds in Hong Kong
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 20, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

China completes sale of 14 bln of yuan bonds in Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 20 (Reuters) - China sold 14 billion yuan ($2.26 billion) of yuan-denominated offshore bonds in Hong Kong on Wednesday, the seventh consecutive year the Ministry of Finance (MOF) has tapped the market to bolster its development.

Bonds of various tenors were offered, among which the largest amount sold was 5 billion yuan of three-year bonds at 2.8 percent, two sources familiar with the sale told Reuters.

The MOF will auction a total of 28 billion yuan bonds this year, the same as last year’s size. The second tranche will be issued in the second half.

The first batch of sales on Wednesday were made to institutional investors, foreign central banks and regional monetary authorities. ($1 = 6.2034 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen and Zhao Hongmei; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.