UPDATE 1-China completes sale of 14 bln yuan bonds in Hong Kong
May 20, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-China completes sale of 14 bln yuan bonds in Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds pricing details, background)

By Michelle Chen and Hongmei Zhao

HONG KONG, May 20 (Reuters) - China sold 14 billion yuan ($2.26 billion) of yuan-denominated offshore bonds in Hong Kong on Wednesday, the seventh consecutive year the Ministry of Finance (MOF) has tapped the market as it ramps up efforts to internationalise the currency.

Bonds of various tenors were offered, among which the largest amount sold was 5 billion yuan of three-year bonds at 2.8 percent, two people familiar with the sale told Reuters.

The five-year tranche was priced at 3.0 percent and the seven-year tranche at 3.36 percent.

The longer tenor tranches were priced at 3.39 percent for the 10-year piece, 3.6 percent for 15-year piece and 4.1 percent for 30-year piece.

“The results are in line with our expectation. Investors have gradually come back to the dim sum bond market as the yuan FX rate has stabilised,” said a fund manager in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong’s offshore yuan bond market rallied strongly in the past month, with the high-yield sector taking the lead, thanks to improved risk appetite and the easing of tight liquidity that has lasted for months.

The MOF is the biggest and most prolific player in the primary market of dim sum bonds and its bond sales are a much- awaited event among investors, as it sets benchmarks for other issuers.

The ministry plans to auction 28 billion yuan bonds this year, the same total as last year. The second tranche will be issued in the second half.

The first batch of sales on Wednesday were made to institutional investors, foreign central banks and regional monetary authorities.

$1 = 6.2034 Chinese yuan Editing by Richard Borsuk

