FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Fullgoal Asset Management launches China bond ETF in London
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 22, 2016 / 4:30 AM / a year ago

Fullgoal Asset Management launches China bond ETF in London

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 22 (Reuters) - China's Fullgoal Asset Management (HK) Limited launched an exchange-traded fund (ETF) in London on Tuesday, providing European investors access to China's onshore bond market.

The ETF, that tracks FTSE China Onshore Sovereign and Policy Bank Bond 1-10 Year Index, will be domiciled within the Luxembourg jurisdiction.

The ETF will be listed and traded in the yuan, U.S. dollar and the euro on the London Stock Exchange, and settled directly in the Euroclear Bank.

"This ETF offers investors a new option to diversify their portfolio in a low cost, transparent, ETF structure," said Michael Chow, head of international business at Fullgoal Asset Management. "As the yuan's internationalisation continues, the onshore bond market presents new opportunities for international market participants."

Foreign investors account for less than 2 percent of China's $7 trillion debt market at present, much lower than its neighbours such as South Korea and India.

China recently opened up its interbank bond market, the third largest in the world, to nearly all kinds of real money investors without any quota limits.

As the end of 2015, Fullgoal and its subsidiaries had more than 337 billion yuan ($51.17 billion) in assets under management. ($1 = 6.5855 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.