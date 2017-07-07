SHANGHAI, July 7 Foreign investors increased
their holdings of Chinese bonds for a fourth consecutive month
in June, official data showed, as comparatively high yields and
central bank efforts to stabilise the currency bolstered local
debt appeal.
Overseas investors' holdings of Chinese treasury bonds rose
20 billion yuan ($2.94 billion) in June, bringing their total
holdings of the securities to 449 billion yuan, according to
Reuters' calculations based on data from China Central
Depository and Clearing Co (CCDC), the official bond clearing
house.
Foreign investors increased their holdings of all types of
Chinese debt by 29.1 billion yuan in June to 803.7 billion yuan.
The purchases mean foreign holdings of Chinese debt increased
24.8 billion yuan from January through the end of June, compared
with a net decrease of 4.2 billion yuan through the end of May.
Market watchers say that relatively high yields on Chinese
government bonds and moves by the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
to reduce expectations of yuan depreciation make the onshore
market increasingly attractive to foreign investors.
"On the currency side, we are getting more constructive,"
said Pheona Tsang, head of fixed income at BEA Union Investment
Management, highlighting the PBOC's introduction in late May of
a "counter-cyclical" factor to determine the yuan's daily
fixing.
"Besides this, I think the fundamental factors are also more
constructive. We see the slowing of capital outflows as well as
fading U.S. dollar strength."
Yields on benchmark 10-year Chinese government bonds were at
3.592 percent on Monday, up 93 basis points from lows hit in
late October 2016, but down 11 basis points from recent highs in
May.
The yuan rose 2.4 percent against the U.S. dollar in the
first half of 2017.
The increase in foreign bond holdings in June comes as China
takes steps to internationalise its debt market. Earlier this
week, its Bond Connect programme launched its initial
"Northbound" phase, which allows overseas participants to invest
in China's onshore bond market.
($1 = 6.8017 Chinese yuan)
