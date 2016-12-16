FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2016 / 7:32 AM / 10 months ago

China March 10-yr treasury futures close up, biggest daily gain since trading debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The price of China’s 10-year treasury futures closed up 1.3 percent on Friday, booking the biggest single-day gain since their trading debut.

The gains in the most traded March contract followed by a plunge in the contract on Thursday as it fell to hit its maximum allowed 2 percent for the first time ever at one point.

Traders said the rebound was due to improved market sentiment after the central bank’s liquidity support via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Friday. (Reporting By Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

