REFILE-China's Shanghai exchange to restrict trading in high-risk bonds
June 17, 2014 / 2:46 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-China's Shanghai exchange to restrict trading in high-risk bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)

SHANGHAI, June 17 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange will adopt a warning system for high-risk bonds traded on its exchange and restrict retail investor trading in such instruments, according to a statement by the exchange on Tuesday.

The statement, posted on the exchange’s website (www.sse.com.cn), said bonds issued by companies that operated at a loss in the previous year will receive a special “ST” designation, identical to the “special treatment” tag applied to shares in loss-making companies trading on the stock exchange.

Individual investors must have at least 5 million yuan ($805,300) in financial assets to trade ST bonds, the statement said. They must also sign a document saying they understand the risk entailed in such trades.

$1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Lu Jianxin; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
