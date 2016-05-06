China says risk in bonds issued by major state-owned firms 'controllable'

SHANGHAI, May 6 (Reuters) - China’s state asset manager said on Friday that risk in bonds issued by central government-owned firms is “controllable”, after a rapidly increasing number of debt defaults have rattled Chinese markets in recent months.

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission said it made the conclusion after conducting a detailed probes into all bonds issued by such enterprises.

The investigations were launched after one of the firms, China Railway Materials Co Ltd, in mid-April sought suspension of trade in 16.8 billion yuan ($2.60 billion) worth of its debt instruments, as the company struggles to make payments.