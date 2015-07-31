FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Agricultural Development Bank to issue more offshore RMB bonds
July 31, 2015 / 1:52 AM / 2 years ago

China's Agricultural Development Bank to issue more offshore RMB bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 31 (Reuters) - The Agricultural Development Bank of China, one of China’s three major state-owned policy banks, will issue more offshore yuan bonds, the China Daily reported.

The paper quoted Liu Dinghua, general manager of the bank’s funds planning department, announcing the plan on Thursday.

“Issuing offshore reminbi-denominated bonds will help lower our fundraising costs,” Liu said.

Last year rates for offshore yuan denominated bonds were about 200 basis points lower than onshore equivalents, Liu said.

The bank did not specify the volume of bonds it plans to issue.

The bank’s annual debt issuance has reached 800 billion yuan ($128.83 billion), up 40 percent year-on-year, Liu said.

Aside from issuing more offshore bonds, the ADBC will seek further monetary policy support from the People’s Bank of China and financial support from the government, the newspaper said.

$1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Nathaniel Taplin and Eric Meijer

