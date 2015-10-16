China's money rates flat this week, bond yields sharply down

SHANGHAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates were flat on the week as the market shrugged off the biggest weekly net funding drain by the central bank since early September. But bond yields were down sharply, as traders eyed weak inflation and the likelihood of more monetary easing ahead. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was trading at 2.38 percent on Friday afternoon, down two basis points on the week. The 14-day repo was flat on the week at 2.71 percent. "There has been sufficient money in the market this week," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai, "Even a net drain from the open market had little impact on liquidity." The People's Bank of China drained a net 70 billion yuan ($11.01 billion) from money markets this week, the largest net drain since early September. Traders said that they believed money market liquidity will remain high in coming months, as authorities are expected to loosen monetary policy further amid continued lackluster growth. The September inflation data, released on Wednesday, showed the official consumer price index up only 1.6 percent from a year earlier, the weakest since July and reversing three months of acceleration beginning in June. Bond yields fell across the board as money returned to the market following the national holiday ending Oct. 7 and investors eyed weak inflation. Benchmark five-year treasury yields were down 12 basis points on the week to 2.93 percent as of Friday afternoon. China's Ministry of Finance auctioned 28 billion yuan ($4.41 billion) of 10-year bonds in the interbank market on Wednesday at an average yield of 2.99 percent, traders said, the lowest since December 2008. Chinese government bond yields peaked in mid-August and have since dropped sharply as a summer stock market collapse pushed investors into the fixed-income market. Nonetheless, yields were up slightly on Friday following Thursday data showing net corporate bond financing in September at 372.8 billion yuan, a near three-year high. Corporates have been issuing aggressively onshore in recent months, taking advantage of easier issuance requirements and cheaper rates as money fled the stock market. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 1.8709 1.8785 -0.76 0.00 Seven-day 2.3749 2.3867 -1.18 0.00 14-day 2.7138 2.6988 +1.50 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.7700 2.6750 +9.50 106,927.3 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.4100 1.9200 +49.00 21,034.00 PO=SS> 14-day 2.4000 2.2800 +12.00 893.30 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 1.8800 1.8800 +0.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.4100 2.4300 -2.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.7000 2.7000 +0.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 1.8990 1.9010 -0.20 Seven-day 2.3940 2.3970 -0.30 Three-month 3.1826 3.1846 -0.20 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> GRAPHICS Hot money flows link.reuters.com/xuv83w Bank FX flows & reserves link.reuters.com/ken99s Bank RRR & FX reserves link.reuters.com/sum99t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.3554 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)