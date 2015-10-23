FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China money rates mixed, bond yields down on the week as traders see more easing
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 23, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

China money rates mixed, bond yields down on the week as traders see more easing

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates
were mixed on the week as the central bank partially offset the
drain from open market operations and capital outflows with new
loans from its medium term lending facility.
    Bond yields fell on the week as immediate concerns over
Sinosteel's looming default receded and expectations of further
monetary easing reasserted themselves.
    The central bank is expected to cut interest rates and
banks' reserve requirements further in coming weeks to help the
slowing economy, traders said, possibly as early as this
weekend.
    China's third-quarter GDP growth of 6.9 percent, released on
Monday, was the weakest since the financial crisis although
slightly better than market expectations as consumer demand
helped offset weaker than expected industrial output and
investment.
    President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday China would avoid a
hard landing, though he acknowledged some downward pressure on
the world's second largest economy. 
    Some of those risks were evident as Sinosteel, a centrally
administered state owned enterprise, delayed a bond interest
payment on Oct. 20 in what analysts said may be a technical
default. 
    The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day
repo traded in the interbank market, considered the
best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3833
percent, up 0.44 basis points from the previous day's closing
average rate and flat on week. 
    The 14-day repo, however, surged more than 11 basis points
to 2.7511 percent on Friday afternoon.
    "Money flow was a little bit intense this morning," sais a
trader at a commercial bank in Hangzhou, "But the market
liquidity remained relatively high for the week." 
    The People' Bank of China (PBOC) extended 105.5 billion yuan
($16.62 billion) to 11 banks via its medium-term lending
facility on Wednesday, which should help maintain sufficient
liquidity in the banking system in the face of ongoing captital
outflows, traders said. 
    Data on Thursday showed commercial banks sold a net 729.6
billion yuan of foreign exchange on behalf of clients in
September, less than August's 807 billion yuan but still
indicative of capital outflows, analysts say. 
    The PBOC drained a net 45 billion yuan of funds this week
via open market operations, bringing the two week total to 115
billion yuan. 
    In a recent development, eleven foreign financial
institutions have been granted approval to enter China's
interbank bond market, China Foreign Exchange Trade System
(CFETS) said on its website on Thursday. 

     Key money rates at a glance:
  
                  Volume-wei  Previous    Change (bps)               Volume
                  ghted       day (%)                                
                  average                                            
                  rate (%)                                           
 Interbank repo market
 Overnight        1.8858      1.8837      +0.21                      0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.3833      2.3789      +0.44                      0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 14-day           2.7511      2.6366      +11.45                     0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Shanghai stock exchange repo market
 Overnight        2.3000      4.6300      -233.00                    540,263.2
                                                                     0
                                                                     
 Seven-day<CN7DR  2.3550      2.8700      -51.50                     46,428.90
 PO=SS>                                                              
 14-day           2.6100      2.6000      +1.00                      1,387.20
                                                                     
                                                                     
 PBOC Guidance Rates
 Overnight        1.8900      1.8800      +1.00                      
 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 Seven-day        2.4000      2.3900      +1.00                      
 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 14-day           2.7700      2.7000      +7.00                      
 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX                                                     
 S>                                                                  
 SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE
 Overnight        1.9090      1.9040      +0.50                      
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.4010      2.3960      +0.50                      
                                                                     
 Three-month      3.1440      3.1570      -1.30                      
                                                                     
   
    >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

    GRAPHICS
    Hot money flows link.reuters.com/xuv83w 
    Bank FX flows & reserves link.reuters.com/ken99s 
    Bank RRR & FX reserves link.reuters.com/sum99t 

  
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>                        
            

($1 = 6.3485 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Nathaniel Taplin;
Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.