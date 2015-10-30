FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's money rates down on the week following cbank rate cut
October 30, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

China's money rates down on the week following cbank rate cut

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates were down on the week as liquidity
remained ample following the central bank's interest rate and bank reserve ratio cut last Friday
evening. 
    The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the
interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was at 2.2961
percent in late afternoon trade, down nine basis points on the week. On Tuesday, the central
bank revised its guidance on the seven-day rate down ten basis points to 2.25 percent.
    The one-day or overnight rate stood at 1.7594 percent, while the 14-day repo was at 2.6047
percent.
    "The money flows in the market are relatively stable this week," said a trader at a Chinese
commercial bank in Shanghai. "The rate cut appeared to inject liquidity into the market,
offsetting plenty of demand for overnight repos."
    The bond market flourished early in the week following last Friday's rate cut, traders said,
but the yields came under pressure later in the week as concerns over potential froth in the
market and rapidly growing supply weighed on sentiment.
    On Saturday, central bank Vice Governor Yi Gang said the People's Bank of China was looking
into leverage levels in the debt markets. 
    And on Tuesday, Anhui Province auctioned municipal bonds 40 basis points above the lower
limit under auction rules, a new high. Onshore official debt yields were broadly
higher on Wednesday and Thursday.
    The PBOC cut interest rates on last Friday for the sixth time in less than a year, and it
again lowered the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves in a bid to jump start growth.
 

 Key money rates at a glance:
  
                  Volume-wei  Previous    Change (bps)               Volume
                  ghted       day (%)                                
                  average                                            
                  rate (%)                                           
 Interbank repo market
 Overnight        1.7594      1.7612      -0.18                      0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.2961      2.2989      -0.28                      0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 14-day           2.6047      2.5959      +0.88                      0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Shanghai stock exchange repo market
 Overnight        1.4000      0.5900      +81.00                     508,094.3
                                                                     0
                                                                     
 Seven-day<CN7DR  1.8000      1.8450      -4.50                      45,802.80
 PO=SS>                                                              
 14-day           1.7000      2.4000      -70.00                     3,646.60
                                                                     
                                                                     
 PBOC Guidance Rates
 Overnight        1.7600      1.7600      +0.00                      
 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 Seven-day        2.3400      2.3400      +0.00                      
 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 14-day           2.6200      2.6300      -1.00                      
 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX                                                     
 S>                                                                  
 SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE
 Overnight        1.7980      1.7980      +0.00                      
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.2910      2.2910      +0.00                      
                                                                     
 Three-month      3.0360      3.0360      +0.00                      
                                                                     
 
($1 = 6.3206 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
