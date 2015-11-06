FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's money rates mixed, bond yields up on the week
#Asia
November 6, 2015 / 8:12 AM / 2 years ago

China's money rates mixed, bond yields up on the week

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China's money rates were mixed on the week but bond yields were
up, as signs of life in the stock market appeared to lure capital from fixed income markets,
with the benchmark CSI300 equities index posting its best week since June.
    Bond yields were broadly up, with the five year treasury yield gaining seven basis points
from last Friday. Frothy volumes for one day repurchase agreements on the Shanghai exchange, a
focus of concern for fixed income investors eyeing rising corporate bond prices, also fell for
the second week in a row. 
    Bond traders were sanguine, but said that the rebound in stocks could be a significant drag
on bonds if it persists. Fund managers cut their suggested bond allocation for the coming three
months to 13.8 percent from 15.6 percent a month ago, according to a Reuters poll conducted on
the end of October, while bumping up their suggested equity allocations to 68.1 percent from 65
percent in September. 
    The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the
interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was at 2.29
percent by late afternoon, down 1 basis point from the previous Friday. 
    The one-day or overnight rate was flat at 1.75 percent and the 14-day repo stood at 2.6075
percent, down two basis points on the week.
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) neither injected nor drained funds this week via open
market operations, according to Reuters' calculations. 
    
 Key money rates at a glance:
  
                  Volume-wei  Previous    Change (bps)               Volume
                  ghted       day (%)                                
                  average                                            
                  rate (%)                                           
 Interbank repo market
 Overnight        1.7538      1.7623      -0.85                      0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.2872      2.2884      -0.12                      0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 14-day           2.6075      2.6099      -0.24                      0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Shanghai stock exchange repo market
 Overnight        3.3050      0.9250      +238.00                    514,510.2
                                                                     0
                                                                     
 Seven-day<CN7DR  2.5000      1.8700      +63.00                     48,171.00
 PO=SS>                                                              
 14-day           2.2150      1.8850      +33.00                     824.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 PBOC Guidance Rates
 Overnight        1.7600      1.7600      +0.00                      
 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 Seven-day        2.3200      2.3100      +1.00                      
 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 14-day           2.6100      2.6400      -3.00                      
 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX                                                     
 S>                                                                  
 SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE
 Overnight        1.7870      1.7870      +0.00                      
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.2850      2.2880      -0.30                      
                                                                     
 Three-month      3.0355      3.0405      -0.50                      
                                                                     
 
($1 = 6.3503 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
