China's money rates mixed, bond yields up on the week

SHANGHAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China's money rates were mixed on the week but bond yields were up, as signs of life in the stock market appeared to lure capital from fixed income markets, with the benchmark CSI300 equities index posting its best week since June. Bond yields were broadly up, with the five year treasury yield gaining seven basis points from last Friday. Frothy volumes for one day repurchase agreements on the Shanghai exchange, a focus of concern for fixed income investors eyeing rising corporate bond prices, also fell for the second week in a row. Bond traders were sanguine, but said that the rebound in stocks could be a significant drag on bonds if it persists. Fund managers cut their suggested bond allocation for the coming three months to 13.8 percent from 15.6 percent a month ago, according to a Reuters poll conducted on the end of October, while bumping up their suggested equity allocations to 68.1 percent from 65 percent in September. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was at 2.29 percent by late afternoon, down 1 basis point from the previous Friday. The one-day or overnight rate was flat at 1.75 percent and the 14-day repo stood at 2.6075 percent, down two basis points on the week. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) neither injected nor drained funds this week via open market operations, according to Reuters' calculations. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 1.7538 1.7623 -0.85 0.00 Seven-day 2.2872 2.2884 -0.12 0.00 14-day 2.6075 2.6099 -0.24 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 3.3050 0.9250 +238.00 514,510.2 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.5000 1.8700 +63.00 48,171.00 PO=SS> 14-day 2.2150 1.8850 +33.00 824.00 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 1.7600 1.7600 +0.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.3200 2.3100 +1.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.6100 2.6400 -3.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 1.7870 1.7870 +0.00 Seven-day 2.2850 2.2880 -0.30 Three-month 3.0355 3.0405 -0.50 ($1 = 6.3503 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)