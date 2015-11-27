China's money rates mixed on the week amid IPO resumption, bond yields down

SHANGHAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China's primary money market rates were mixed on Friday compared with a week ago as ample liquidity mitigated upward pressure in yields that came from the resumption of stock market listings. Treasury bond yields edged down and trading volumes remained stable this week, but concerns over credit quality remain in the corporate bond market. China Central Depository and Clearing Co., Ltd. said on Wednesday that it would adjust the discount rate of some bonds used for repurchase agreement collateral in the exchange traded bond markets to "control risks," without providing further specifics. Traders reported that in the wake of rapidly rising repo volumes the market had widely anticipated the move so it had limited influence. In the money market, key rates were mixed, with the one-day rate flat but the seven-day up by five basis points. "The demand for seven-day repos increased at the end of the month, as the IPO resumption approached," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "But major banks kept offering money, so the money (supply and demand) seemed to remain in balance." Initial public offers in the stock market resumed after Nov. 20, with 10 out of 28 companies that previously delayed their offers during the recent market turmoil launching this week. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3187 percent, up 5 basis points from a week ago. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 1.7722 percent and the 14-day repo stood at 2.6815 percent, respectively flat and up six basis points on the week. The corporate bond market, however, appeared to remain under pressure. Jiangsu Luling Runfa Chemical Co, an unlisted chemical fertiliser company, said it may not be able to pay principal and interest due on a collective 100 million yuan ($15.7 million) note maturing on Dec. 4. Chinese bond defaults have risen this year as the construction, heavy industry and mining sectors remain under severe pressure from weak demand and falling factory gate prices. Profits earned by Chinese industrial companies fell 4.6 percent in October from a year earlier, declining for the fifth consecutive month as the world's second-largest economy slows and industries deal with overcapacity. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 1.7722 1.7730 -0.08 0.00 Seven-day 2.3187 2.3249 -0.62 0.00 14-day 2.6815 2.6568 +2.47 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 0.6100 1.1100 -50.00 515,697.4 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.8650 2.3500 +51.50 41,860.00 PO=SS> 14-day 2.5000 2.6100 -11.00 1,342.20 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 1.7700 1.7800 -1.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.3700 2.3800 -1.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.7800 2.7000 +8.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 1.7860 1.7850 +0.10 Seven-day 2.2930 2.2890 +0.40 Three-month 3.0500 3.0500 +0.00 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.6400 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)