China's money rates stable as liquidity improves

SHANGHAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates were stable after funds locked up by a slew of new stock listings re-entered the market and the central bank injected 50 billion yuan ($7.82 billion) via open market operations this week. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3018 percent at midday on Friday, inching up 0.34 basis points from the previous day's closing average rate. The rate is set to inch down 1.62 basis points for the week if it closes at the midday level. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 1.7701 percent and the 14-day repo stood at 2.6416 percent, both little changed from their closing levels last week. Around 2 trillion yuan ($312.7 billion) of funds were locked up for the subscriptions of eight initial public offerings (IPO) issued earlier this week and have now been released. China has announced that another 10 IPOs would be issued soon, but subscriptions will not take place till next week or later. Traders said the central bank tends to keep the market steady in the last month of the year when banks usually have larger demand for funds. For instance, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 50 billion yuan of funds into the banking system this week via open market operations, the biggest weekly injection since early September. Markets focused on several developments this week, including the yuan's admission to the International Monetary Fund's global currency reserve basket. Yi Gang, the deputy governor of the PBOC, said on Tuesday, China would develop a stable interest rate corridor to help make its monetary policy stable but more flexible. China will allow local governments to auction their deposits to all provinces and major cities starting next year, sources with direct knowledge of the new policy told Reuters on Friday, giving a potential boost to financial system liquidity and the economy. This measure will also "support a large amount of municipal government bond swaps next year", said Wan Zhao, a senior analyst at China Merchants Bank in Shanghai. China conducted a debt-for-bond swap programme for local governments worth 3.2 trillion yuan this year, to help ease the financing pressure on heavily indebted local governments. In another move to support bond markets, China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said this week it would loosen control over corporate bond issuance in the part of the debt market it regulates. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 1.7701 1.7714 -0.13 0.00 Seven-day 2.3018 2.2984 +0.34 0.00 14-day 2.6416 2.5987 +4.29 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 1.8800 2.5000 -62.00 125,305.2 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.0000 1.8000 +20.00 27,212.30 PO=SS> 14-day 2.2500 2.0000 +25.00 1,140.60 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 1.7800 1.7800 +0.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.3600 2.3500 +1.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.6400 2.6200 +2.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 1.7870 1.7870 +0.00 Seven-day 2.2930 2.2920 +0.10 Three-month 3.0430 3.0430 +0.00 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.6000 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise ($1 = 6.3965 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)