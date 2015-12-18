China's money rates up on week, c.bank may inject more funds

SHANGHAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates were up on the week, as 80 billion yuan ($12.34 billion) of treasury deposits matured, helping push 2-week and 1-month rates higher ahead of the launch of eight new stock IPO subscriptions next week. Traders said they expected the central bank to inject more funds next week to meet tight liquidity conditions at the year-end, partly worsened by renewed capital outflows and a rise in U.S. interest rates. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3425 percent by Friday afternoon, up 2 basis points for the week. The overnight rate stood at 1.8028 percent up 3 basis points on the week, while the 14-day repo stood at 2.7464 percent, up 14 basis points on the week. The 1-month repo rate rose 66 basis points for the week and stood at 3.4000 percent. "The demand-supply balance of funds in the market remains tight, which is not a good condition ahead of the next batch of IPOs," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "Major banks may be wary about liquidity in the market at year-end, offering little money, especially after the U.S. rate hike on Wednesday." Eight new stocks will launch next week, though funds locked up in nine initial public offerings (IPOs) earlier this week were released on Thursday. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 10 billion yuan into the banking system via open market operations, while maturing deposits auctioned by the Ministry of Finance in June and March will drain 80 billion yuan this week. Trader said they expected the PBOC to cut bank reserve requirement ratios (RRR) again later this month, following four RRR cuts already in 2015. Data released on Tuesday showed that China's central bank and commercial banks sold a net 221.3 billion yuan worth of foreign exchange in November, a sign of renewed capital outflows which had eased in October. After the data, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised the range of its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, the first time in nearly a decade. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) ghted day (%) average rate (%) Overnight 1.8028 1.7754 +2.74 Seven-day 2.3425 2.3529 -1.04 14-day 2.7464 2.6341 +11.23 Overnight 2.8850 3.7100 -82.50 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.8600 2.7500 +11.00 PO=SS> 14-day 3.0000 2.8000 +20.00 Overnight 1.8200 1.7800 +4.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.4500 2.4300 +2.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.7600 2.6800 +8.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> Overnight 1.8160 1.7930 +2.30 Seven-day 2.3180 2.2990 +1.90 Three-month 3.0501 3.0481 +0.20 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 1.5433 0.0433 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.5600 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise ($1 = 6.4815 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)