China's money rates mixed on week, sharply down for 2015 following record easing

By Nathaniel Taplin SHANGHAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates were mixed on the week and sharply down on the year, following a series of sharp guidance cuts in the second quarter which pushed the benchmark seven-day repurchase (repo) rate down 300 basis points from March to May, and four cuts to banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR). The volume-weighted average rate of the seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was at 2.2609 percent on Thursday morning, down 11 basis points (bps) on the week and more than 250 basis points on the year. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.0251 percent, up 10 bps on the week and down 171 bps for the year. The 14-day repo stood at 2.9500 percent. Although liquidity has tightened somewhat in recent weeks due to year-end cash demand and the resumption of initial public offerings, traders have been broadly sanguine on money rates as the year comes to an end. Although the central bank only injected a net 10 billion yuan ($1.54 billion) into money markets via open market operations in 2015 according to Reuters calculations, the central bank made extensive use of its other supplementary lending facilities including the standing lending facility (SLF) and medium-term lending facility (MLF) to inject liquidity as needed. In 2014, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 124 billion yuan ($19.10 billion) via open markets operations. Nonetheless, it proved to be a rocky year in the money markets. The PBOC struggled for much of the year to keep the yuan steady against a rising dollar, while huge inflows to the equity market and rising bond supply complicated monetary policy. The pressure on yuan liquidity from the PBOC's attempts to keep pace with the advancing dollar - which rose around 15 percent against a broad basket of currencies from late 2014 through early March - helped push the seven-day repo rate up around 250 basis points over the same period, complicating the central bank's drive to push down borrowing costs through conventional monetary policy measures such as interest rate and RRR cuts. Finally in March, the PBOC responded with an aggressive set of guidance cuts to the seven-day repo rate that helped push rates down by an astonishing 300 bps from February to June, but also likely helped inflate the margin-finance driven equity bubble. A Reuters analysis of market data showed that benchmark money rates and China's CSI300 equity index had a nearly perfect inverse relationship in the second quarter. (See graphic: link.reuters.com/ked25w). Since the equity collapse and then partial recovery in late summer, money rates have been broadly stable, notwithstanding a noticeable uptick in recent weeks as the year-end approached. "We expect the broadly stable trend to continue next year," said a trader at a commercial bank in Shanghai. "There's not that much room for rates to fall dramatically further and we expect the central bank to try and maintain the current level more or less. Nonetheless renewed capital outflows could pose a challenge and so we don't see liquidity as being too easy." Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) ghted day (%) average rate (%) Overnight 2.0251 1.9129 +11.22 Seven-day 2.2609 2.4224 -16.15 14-day 2.9500 2.9002 +4.98 Overnight 4.6000 2.6300 +197.00 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.5100 2.3050 +20.50 PO=SS> 14-day 2.4500 2.6000 -15.00 Overnight 1.9200 1.9200 +0.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.5000 2.5000 +0.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.1000 3.5000 -40.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> Overnight 1.9910 1.9350 +5.60 Seven-day 2.3550 2.3520 +0.30 Three-month 3.0852 3.0882 -0.30 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 1.5433 0.0433 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.5300 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise ($1 = 6.4934 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)