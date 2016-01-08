FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates lower for week, c.bank injects funds amid yuan depreciation
January 8, 2016 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

China money rates lower for week, c.bank injects funds amid yuan depreciation

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates fell on Friday and
were lower for the week after the central bank injected liquidity through open
market operations, offseting capital outflows arising from the yuan's recent
depreciation.
    The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo 
traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general
liquidity in China, was 2.2895 percent, down 4.06 basis points from the previous
day's closing average rate, and down 3.50 basis points for week. 
    The overnight rate fell 18.25 basis point for the week to 1.9358, while the
14-day repo declined 17.15 basis points for the week to 2.8200 percent.
    "Overnight repos are in great demand," said a trader at a Chinese commercial
bank in Shanghai. "But the central bank conducted large injections this week,
improving market liquidity."
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 190 billion yuan ($28.8
billion) into the market this week, the largest net weekly injection since the
first week in February 2015. 
    The central bank also said on Monday it had extended 135 million yuan of
loans to local financial institutions under a standing lending facility (SLF) in
December, along with 100 billion yuan ($15.3 billion) in loans to 13 financial
institutions under a medium-term lending facility (MLF).  
    Still, traders showed concerns that interbank liquidity may tighten, given
the yuan's weakness in foreign exchange market of late.
    "What really matters was the central bank's intervention in the forex
market, selling dollars and buying back the yuan, draining yuan liquidity."
    Traders' concerns were underpinned by a record drop in China's foreign
exchange reserves in December, falling by $107.9 billion from the previous
month. 
    The dramatic drop in forex reserves added to worries about growing capital
outflows and market expectations on more easing movements. The PBOC has spent
billions of dollars buying yuan over recent months to defend the exchange rate,
but has failed to stabilise market sentiment, traders said.
    The Chinese currency had lost more than 1 percent against the dollar this
week by midday, partly triggering a domestic stock market slump of over 10
percent at the same time. 
    
 Key money rates at a glance:
  
                  Volume-wei  Previous    Change (bps)
                  ghted       day (%)     
                  average                 
                  rate (%)                
 Interbank repo market
 Overnight        1.9358      1.9571      -2.13  
                                          
                                          
 Seven-day        2.2895      2.3301      -4.06   
                                          
                                          
 14-day           2.8200      2.8211      -0.11  
                                          
                                          
 Shanghai stock exchange repo market
 Overnight        2.4100      3.6550      -124.50
                                          
                                          
 Seven-day<CN7DR  2.1900      1.8300      +36.00     
 PO=SS>                                   
 14-day           2.3000      2.3000      +0.00    
                                          
                                          
 Overnight        1.9700      1.9800      -1.00      
 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS                          
 >                                        
 Seven-day        2.4000      2.5000      -10.00      
 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS                          
 >                                        
 14-day           2.9000      2.8500      +5.00      
 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX                          
 S>                                       
 SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE
 Overnight        1.9580      1.9660      -0.80     
                                          
 Seven-day        2.3080      2.3130      -0.50     
                                          
 Three-month      3.0670      3.0746      -0.76     
                                          
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument            RIC         Rate          Spread vs 1 yr
                                                 official deposit
                                                 rate*
 2 yr IRS based on 1   CNABAD2YF=        0.0000              -1.5
 year benchmark                                  
 5 yr 7-day repo swap  CNYQB7R5Y=        2.5400               n/a
 
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of
an interest rate cut or rise

                                       
($1 = 6.5873 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
