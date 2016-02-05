China money rates steady ahead of Lunar New Year festival on c.bank injections

SHANGHAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China's money rates were relatively calm this week as massive liquidity injections recently by the central bank helped ease cash shortages ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year festival which starts on Sunday. Sentiment in the interbank market was also aided by signs of stability in both the onshore and offshore yuan market, traders said. On Friday, the People's Bank of China (POBC) injected a total of 150 billion yuan ($22.84 billion) into the money market via repurchase agreements, bringing combined liquidity injections this week to 510 billion yuan. In addition, it will hold a special session of open market operations on Saturday due to the upcoming holiday which will close China's financial markets next week. As a result, market rates were stable during the week, with the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark interbank seven-day repurchase (repo) agreement, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, standing at 2.3673 by the lunch break, up slightly from last Friday's 2.2682. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 1.9576 percent and the 14-day repo stood at 2.8042 percent. Trading was thin as many traders had already left for the Chinese Lunar New Year. "The market will likely remain stable for a while after the festival," said a trader at a Japanese lender in Shanghai. "The value of the yuan is still a key factor to watch, as the pressure of capital outflows is still there, despite comforting remarks by regulators recently." Late on Thursday, China's foreign exchange regulator said that the country's foreign currency reserves remain abundant despite recent declines and risks from cross-border capital movements are under control. Analysts say that government fears of accelerated outflows explains why the PBOC is relying on direct injections into the money market to maintain holiday liquidity, instead of cutting bank reserve requirement ratios (RRR), a move that would risk increasing longer-term money supply and put more pressure on the yuan to depreciate. Government moves on Thursday to let foreign institutional investors buy more stocks and bonds, and relax their capital restrictions won't have an immediate impact on market liquidity, according to Gu Weiyong, chief investment offer at hedge fund Ucom Investment Co. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 1.9576 1.9658 -0.82 0.00 Seven-day 2.3673 2.4619 -9.46 0.00 14-day 2.8042 2.9137 -10.95 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.3350 2.4100 -7.50 204,643.0 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 0.3050 0.8000 -49.50 16,073.60 PO=SS> 14-day 1.0450 1.1850 -14.00 11,628.50 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 1.9500 1.9800 -3.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.3600 2.4400 -8.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.8000 3.0000 -20.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 1.9840 1.9830 +0.10 Seven-day 2.4480 2.4550 -0.70 Three-month 3.0600 3.0610 -0.10 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 1.5433 0.0433 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.5600 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise !RIC {CTFU5} is invalid !RIC {CFTU5} is invalid (Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)