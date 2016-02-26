China money rates rise in week, gains capped by PBOC injections

By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - China's money rates rose this week but the gains were trimmed by huge central bank injections of funds, offsetting market liquidity fears caused by a number of factors - including a large amount of bond reverse-repurchase agreements. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 300 billion yuan ($46 billion) into the banking system in its open market operations on Friday, continuing its recent policy of maintaining strong money supply and keeping funding costs relatively low, traders said. For the week, the central bank injected a total 880 billion yuan via its market operations, offsetting the bulk of 960 billion yuan in outflows that resulted from maturing repos, ending the week with a mild drain of 80 billion yuan. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was at 2.3 percent by midday, up 3 basis points from 2.27 percent at the close last Friday. The overnight rate rose 13 basis points at 2.03 percent by midday, while the 14-day repo jumped 42 basis points to 2.81 percent. "Liquidity is really tight this week, with large banks lending little money," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "But the PBOC kept injecting funds and offsetting maturing repos. Still, the liquidity situation may remain relatively tight at least through next week." Before the Chinese Lunar New Year from Feb. 8 to 12 the PBOC pumped in massive amounts of short-term liquidity to avoid a cash crunch ahead of the holiday. The short-term reverse repos that the central bank used to inject money began maturing last week and have become a key factor behind a liquidity shortfall in the market. This week's PBOC injections were conducted via seven-day reverse repos, putting pressure on demand next week when they mature, traders said. Adding to demand was banks' needs to put aside additional cash for deposit reserves. Financial institutions adjust their reserves on deposit with the central bank on the 5th, 15th and 25th of the month. January and February are typically the months that banks collect most savings, and would therefore need to set aside extra reserves on Thursday this week and on March 5. The early months of a year are also the time Chinese companies pay income tax for the previous year, another factor that takes out a large amount of funds, traders said. "We expect the central bank to continue injecting short-term funds into the market over the next couple of weeks," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. "But a return to loose money supply conditions may have to wait at least until mid-March." Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.0284 2.1146 -8.62 0.00 Seven-day 2.3019 2.3027 -0.08 0.00 14-day 2.8136 2.6424 +17.12 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 4.5800 1.8000 +278.00 205,541.4 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.9150 2.3050 +61.00 17,763.30 PO=SS> 14-day 2.6300 2.6100 +2.00 686.30 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.0000 2.1000 -10.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.3200 2.3000 +2.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.1600 2.7500 +41.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.0480 2.0040 +4.40 Seven-day 2.3450 2.3210 +2.40 Three-month 2.8990 2.8990 +0.00 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.5700 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric Meijer)