China money rates rise sharply on seasonal pressure, aggravate bond mkt stress
#Asia
March 30, 2016 / 4:15 AM / a year ago

China money rates rise sharply on seasonal pressure, aggravate bond mkt stress

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 30 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates
rose on Wednesday as corporates shored up cash positions in the
run-up to the end of the quarter reporting period, traders said,
while bonds showed signs of stress after a default.
     The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day
repo traded in the interbank market, considered the
best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3484
percent, up 4.01 basis points from the previous day's closing
average rate. 
    The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the same
tenor rose to 2.3120 percent, up 0.90 basis points from the
previous close.
    The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.0073 percent and
the 14-day repo stood at 2.9351 percent.
    The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on
Chinese sovereign debt fell 1.15 percent at
126.16.    
    The tightening comes as selected pressure on China's bond
market appeared late Tuesday afternoon, with yields on some
short-term Chinese bonds spiking after Dongbei Special Steel
Group Co Ltd missed a payment on short-term commercial paper on
Tuesday. 
    "Liquidity is tight as we approach the quarter-end and this
seasonality is behind the rise in repo rates," said Xie
Dongming, China analyst at the Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corporation. 
    "The jump in lower-rated corporate bond yields has been
triggered by the Dongbei Special Steel default. The fact that it
was the first locally administered SOE to have defaulted despite
the underwriter being a policy bank is having a psychological
impact on the onshore bond market." 
    It's unclear how sustainable the rise in bond rates is,
given that only the 1-year tenor has shown signs of stress,
indicating investors are not worried about other bonds. 
    Part of the move is due to the fact that Dongbei Special
Steel Group's bonds form part of the index, so their
price dive dragged directly on the index average.
    Some analysts also suggested that short-term money market
stress was trickling down into the bond market and encouraging a
sell-off, but doubted that investors were pricing in a much
wider run of defaults to come. 

 Key money rates at a glance:
  
                  Volume-wei  Previous    Change (bps)               Volume
                  ghted       day (%)                                
                  average                                            
                  rate (%)                                           
 Interbank repo market
 Overnight        2.0073      2.0048      +0.25                      0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.3484      2.3083      +4.01                      0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 14-day           2.9351      2.9287      +0.64                      0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Shanghai stock exchange repo market
 Overnight        3.8900      1.9950      +189.50                    160,778.70
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Seven-day<CN7DR  3.1950      2.7400      +45.50                     14,565.30
 PO=SS>                                                              
 14-day           2.8800      2.7000      +18.00                     1,143.90
                                                                     
                                                                     
 PBOC Guidance Rates
 Overnight        2.0000      1.9900      +1.00                      
 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 Seven-day        2.2800      2.4000      -12.00                     
 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 14-day           3.3000      3.2000      +10.00                     
 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX                                                     
 S>                                                                  
 SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE
 Overnight        2.0040      1.9960      +0.80                      
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.3120      2.3030      +0.90                      
                                                                     
 Three-month      2.8115      2.8002      +1.13                      
                                                                     
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument            RIC         Rate          Spread vs 1 yr
                                                 official deposit
                                                 rate*
 2 yr IRS based on 1   CNABAD2YF=        1.5433            0.0433
 year benchmark                                  
 5 yr 7-day repo swap  CNYQB7R5Y=        2.5700               n/a
 
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise
    
                                      
 (Reporting by Pete Sweeney in SHANGHAI and Umesh Desai in HONG
KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

