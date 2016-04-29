China money market yields down on the week after c.bank injection

SHANGHAI, April 29 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates were down for the week on Friday following a large liquidity injection by the central bank through its medium term lending facility (MLF) earlier this week. The People's Bank of China injected 267 billion yuan ($41.21 billion) into 18 financial institutions through three- and six-month MLF loans on Monday. It left interest rates on the loans unchanged. The MLF is a supplementary policy tool the central bank uses to direct liquidity conditions and medium-term interest rates in the banking system and money markets. Money and bond market yields, which had risen sharply in April, fell back slightly this week following the fund injection. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.4076 percent on Friday afternoon, down seven basis points (bps) on the week. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.0589 percent, down one basis point on the week, and the 14-day repo stood at 2.8221 percent, down a sharper 22 bps. In the bond market, yields were still largely up for the week but showed signs of tapering off in the past several days. Benchmark five-year treasuries were down four bps to 2.77 percent on Friday, after peaking at 2.81 on Tuesday. Yields on AA-rated corporate debt have also fallen slightly, with Chinabond's benchmark AA index down four bps to 5.63 percent as of Thursday, having topped out at 5.67 percent on Tuesday. Fixed income yields have risen sharply over the past month as bond defaults have mounted and better-than-expected economic data raised doubts about the speed of expected easing by the central bank. The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt rose 0.96 percent to 127.37. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) ghted day (%) average rate (%) Overnight 2.0589 1.9887 +7.02 Seven-day 2.4076 2.4745 -6.69 14-day 2.8221 2.8757 -5.36 Overnight 1.2950 1.1000 +19.50 Seven-day<CN7DR 1.5000 1.5600 -6.00 PO=SS> 14-day 1.9200 1.7150 +20.50 Overnight 2.0700 2.0100 +6.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.5000 2.6000 -10.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.8200 2.9500 -13.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> Overnight 2.0490 2.0210 +2.80 Seven-day 2.3860 2.3680 +1.80 Three-month 2.9080 2.8925 +1.55 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 1.5433 0.0433 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.9300 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.4792 Chinese yuau) (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)