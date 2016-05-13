FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's bond, money rates mostly down on week, market shrugs off liquidity drain
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Asia
May 13, 2016 / 3:50 AM / a year ago

China's bond, money rates mostly down on week, market shrugs off liquidity drain

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Nathaniel Taplin
    SHANGHAI, May 13 (Reuters) - China's fixed income rates were mostly down for the week on
Friday, as traders shrugged off a third week of net drains from the money market by the central
bank.
    Although this week's net open market's drain of 110 billion yuan ($16.9 billion) was the
third weekly net drain in a row, the four week total was still positive following the central
bank's massive 680 billion injection in mid-April. That large injection, combined with an
additional 715 billion yuan of three- and six-month low-cost loans provided by the central
bank's medium term lending facility in April, appear to have helped head off the rout in fixed
income markets which gained steam last month. 
    The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the
interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.2755
percent, down three basis points (bps) on the week.
    The one-day or overnight rate stood at 1.9691 percent, down one basis point on the week and
the 14-day repo stood at 2.7200 percent, flat from last Friday.
    In the bond market, corporate yields were mostly down as well, with the official AA
corporate bond index for the interbank market down five bps on the week to 5.51
percent. The high yield bond index was down six bps.
    Chinese bonds sold off sharply in April following a series of high profile defaults by
state-owned firms including Dongbei Special Steel Group Co Ltd, and positive economic data in
March which caused traders to discount the likelihood of further aggressive easing by the
central bank. Corporate yields have retreated in recent weeks but still remain well above levels
in March.
    The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt
 rose 0.79 percent to 126.18.    
 
 Key money rates at a glance:
  
                  Volume-wei  Previous    Change (bps)
                  ghted       day (%)     
                  average                 
                  rate (%)                
 Overnight        1.9691      1.9788      -0.97  
                                          
                                          
 Seven-day        2.2755      2.3486      -7.31   
                                          
                                          
 14-day           2.7200      2.6843      +3.57  
                                          
                                          
 Overnight        1.9050      1.6950      +21.00
                                          
                                          
 Seven-day<CN7DR  1.9900      1.6000      +39.00     
 PO=SS>                                   
 14-day           1.9250      1.9400      -1.50    
                                          
                                          
 Overnight        2.0000      2.0000      +0.00      
 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS                          
 >                                        
 Seven-day        2.4500      2.4000      +5.00      
 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS                          
 >                                        
 14-day           2.7100      2.7700      -6.00      
 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX                          
 S>                                       
 Overnight        2.0020      2.0000      +0.20     
                                          
 Seven-day        2.3240      2.3250      -0.10     
                                          
 Three-month      2.9035      2.8955      +0.80     
                                          
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument            RIC         Rate          Spread vs 1 yr
                                                 official deposit
                                                 rate*
 2 yr IRS based on 1   CNABAD2YF=        1.5433            0.0433
 year benchmark                                  
 5 yr 7-day repo swap  CNYQB7R5Y=        2.7750               n/a
 
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate
cut or rise
                                       
China FX and money market guide: 
 China debt market guide: 
 SHIBOR rates: 
 Reports on central bank open market operations: 
 New Chinese debt issues: 
 Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: 
 Overview of China financial market data: 
   ($1 = 6.5222 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

