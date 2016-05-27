FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
China's money rates mostly edge up as month-end pressure rises
#Asia
May 27, 2016 / 4:30 AM / a year ago

China's money rates mostly edge up as month-end pressure rises

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 27 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates were mixed on Friday as cyclical
demand for cash rose in the run-up to the month-end measurement period.
    The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the
interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3661
percent, up 1.50 basis points (bps) from the previous day's closing average rate and up slightly
from the previous week's closing average of 2.2684. 
    The rise is similar to the one posted by benchmarks at the end of April.
    The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for same tenor rose to 2.3330 percent, up0.10
bps from the previous close.
    The one-day or overnight rate stood at 1.9862 percent and the 14-day repo stood at 2.6505
percent.
    The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt
 rose 1 percent at 123.01.  

 Key money rates at a glance:  
                  Volume-wei  Previous    Change (bps)               Volume
                  ghted       day (%)                                
                  average                                            
                  rate (%)                                           
 Interbank repo market
 Overnight        1.9862      1.9842      +0.20                      
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.3661      2.3511      +1.50                      
                                                                     
                                                                     
 14-day           2.6505      2.6649      -1.44                      
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Shanghai stock exchange repo market
 Overnight        1.9000      3.7950      -189.50                    130,884.1
                                                                     0
                                                                     
 Seven-day<CN7DR  1.8500      1.9000      -5.00                      17,138.30
 PO=SS>                                                              
 14-day           1.8900      1.9000      -1.00                      762.40
                                                                     
                                                                     
 PBOC Guidance Rates
 Overnight        2.0100      2.0000      +1.00                      
 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 Seven-day        2.5000      2.5000      +0.00                      
 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 14-day           2.6500      2.7000      -5.00                      
 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX                                                     
 S>                                                                  
 SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE
 Overnight        2.0010      2.0010      +0.00                      
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.3330      2.3320      +0.10                      
                                                                     
 Three-month      2.9420      2.9410      +0.10                      
                                                                     
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument            RIC         Rate          Spread vs 1 yr
                                                 official deposit
                                                 rate*
 2 yr IRS based on 1   CNABAD2YF=        0.0000              -1.5
 year benchmark                                  
 5 yr 7-day repo swap  CNYQB7R5Y=        2.8700               n/a
 
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate
cut or rise

China FX and money market guide: 
 China debt market guide: 
 SHIBOR rates: 
 Reports on central bank open market operations: 
 New Chinese debt issues: 
 Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: 
 Overview of China financial market data: 

    
 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

