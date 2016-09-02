FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China's money rates mixed, ample liquidity tempers weekly net drain
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 2, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

China's money rates mixed, ample liquidity tempers weekly net drain

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates
were mixed for the week on Friday as  ample liquidity offset a
central bank-led net drain from the financial system, traders
said.
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) drained a net 173.5
billion yuan from the market through open market operations this
week, compared with a net injection of 310 billion yuan a week
earlier. 
    "The central bank wants to keep liquidity at an appropriate
level, and it makes sense to drain some money when there are few
signs of stress," said a Shanghai-based trader at a domestic
commercial bank.
    China's central bank injected cash into money markets
through 14-day reverse repo agreements for the first time since
February last week and continued its injections through the same
tenor this week. Traders took this as a signal of the PBOC's
discomfort over the rising tide of short-term borrowing moving
to the bond market.
    Prior to last week, for much of this year the PBOC has 
consistently used the seven-day reverse repo agreements to
inject cash into the financial system. 
    The longer tenor, along with higher interest rates, would
raise the borrowing costs while simultaneously lowering
leverage.
     "The central bank is clearly signaling that it does not
want to create bubble in the bond market and the previously
overheated housing market," the trader said, noting the reduced
chance of the PBOC easing its monetary policy in the near term.
    The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day
repo traded in the interbank market, considered
the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.2937
percent, 7.7 basis points lower from the previous week's closing
average rate. 
    However, the 14-day rate of the repo inched
down from last Friday, while the overnight rate
 edged higher compared with a week earlier.
    The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for seven-day
tenor rose to 2.3690 percent, 0.7 basis point higher from the
previous week's close.
    The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.0561
percent and the 14-day repo stood at 2.4015
percent.
    The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on
Chinese sovereign debt rose 0.75 percent at 100. 
  
    

 Key money rates at a glance:
  
                  Volume-wei  Previous    Change (bps)               Volume
                  ghted       day (%)                                
                  average                                            
                  rate (%)                                           
 Interbank repo market
 Overnight        2.0561      2.0565      -0.04                      0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.2937      2.2915      +0.22                      0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 14-day           2.4015      2.4264      -2.49                      0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Shanghai stock exchange repo market
 Overnight        2.4450      2.5100      -6.50                      145,791.90
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Seven-day<CN7DR  2.4200      2.0100      +41.00                     29,365.50
 PO=SS>                                                              
 14-day           2.5050      2.8500      -34.50                     2,128.30
                                                                     
                                                                     
 PBOC Guidance Rates
 Overnight        2.0800      2.0700      +1.00                      
 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 Seven-day        2.4000      2.4000      +0.00                      
 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 14-day           2.4100      2.4800      -7.00                      
 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX                                                     
 S>                                                                  
 SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE
 Overnight        2.0660      2.0660      +0.00                      
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.3690      2.3680      +0.10                      
                                                                     
 Three-month      2.7880      2.7910      -0.30                      
                                                                     
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument            RIC         Rate          Spread vs 1 yr
                                                 official deposit
                                                 rate*
 2 yr IRS based on 1   CNABAD2YF=        1.5433            0.0433
 year benchmark                                  
 5 yr 7-day repo swap  CNYQB7R5Y=        2.7150               n/a
 
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise
                            
 China FX and money market guide: 
 China debt market guide: 
 SHIBOR rates: 
 Reports on central bank open market operations: 
 New Chinese debt issues: 
 Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign
bonds: 
 Overview of China financial market data: 

    
 (Reporting By Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.