China's money rates fall after c.bank injection

SHANGHAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates fell for the week on Friday following a large liquidity injection by the central bank through its medium-term lending facility (MLF) that eased demand for cash. Money supply and demand in the market were balanced with a central bank loosening bias this week, but it may tighten slightly tight ahead of the Chinese mid-autumn festival holiday next week, traders said. The People's Bank of China injected 275 billion yuan ($41.20 billion) to 15 financial institutions for six months and one year via its MLF on Wednesday, while 123.2 billion yuan in three-month loans matured on the same day. The MLF is a supplementary policy tool the central bank uses to direct liquidity conditions and medium-term interest rates in the banking system and money markets. "The central bank withdrew shorter-term lending and rolled out longer-term loans seen in both MLF and open market operations," said a trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. The PBOC, which has consistently used the seven-day reverse repos to inject cash into the financial system for much of this year, started offering a 14-day tenor in late August on a daily basis, and it shifted to offer longer tenor in MLF loans. The PBOC drained a net 150 billion yuan from the market through open market operations this week, compared with a net drain of 173.5 billion yuan a week earlier. Another Shanghai-based trader at a Chinese bank said the central bank wanted to lower leverage in the market by offering longer tenor loans, which come along with higher interest rates and borrowing costs. "Such a situation may persist for a while," she said. The central bank has refrained from cutting banks' required reserve ratios or interest rates of late, which would inject long-term base money into the banking system. But it has repeatedly injected shorter-term funds into the market to maintain ample liquidity to support China's slowing economy. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.2735 percent, 2.2 basis points lower than the previous week's closing average rate. The the Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for same tenor rose to 2.3765 percent, 1.4 basis points higher compared with a week earlier. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.0755 percent and the 14-day repo stood at 2.3932 percent. The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt fell 1.65 percent at 95.57. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.0755 2.0847 -0.92 {;C^F3} Seven-day 2.2735 2.2885 -1.50 {;D^F3} 14-day 2.2932 2.4421 -4.89 {;E^F3} Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.6100 2.9850 -37.50 {;F^F3} Seven-day<CN7DR 2.8900 3.6900 -80.00 {;G^F3} PO=SS> 14-day 2.5000 2.3750 +12.50 {;H^F3} PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.1000 2.0900 +1.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.3200 2.3800 -6.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.5500 2.5500 +0.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.0850 2.0810 +0.40 Seven-day 2.3765 2.3700 +0.65 Three-month 2.7831 2.7810 +0.21 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 1.5433 0.0433 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.7400 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.6752 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Eric Meijer)