China's money rates spike in the week, down on Friday, MPA assessment in focus

SHANGHAI, March 24 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates fell on Friday after surging to multiple-year highs earlier in the week, driven up by a cash squeeze on worries over central bank-led liquidity checks at the end of this month. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered a key indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.8076 percent by midday, around 21 basis points lower than the previous day's closing average rate. For the week, the rate was down 12 basis points. The seven-day funding cost spiked to a high of 9.5 percent intraday on Tuesday, the highest level since January 2014. The market was calmer on Friday, cash conditions became balanced, but there was still with some slight tightening bias, traders said. A trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai said cash conditions could tighten again next week when the central bank's quarterly macro-prudential assessment (MPA) will be taken place. The People's Bank of China's MPA assessment for the current quarter will include off-balance sheet wealth management products (WMPs) for the first time. The assessment is due at the end of March. Market participants widely expect the tightened supervision associated with the MPA assessment to weigh on the money market. The central bank skipped open market operations on Friday. For the week, the PBOC net injected 80 billion yuan, the first weekly net injection in a month. "Given fiscal expenditure strengthening at the end of the month, liquidity in the banking system is currently staying at a relatively high level," the PBOC said in a statement on its website on Friday. Imbalance of money supply and demand among big lenders, their smaller peers and non-banking financial institutions triggered the most recent cash squeeze. Some smaller institutions, including some rural commercial banks failed to meet repayments on debt on Monday, two traders said. "Looking forward, more technical defaults are possible if banks have trouble accessing liquidity when fears of counterparty risk loom," DBS group research wrote in a note. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the seven-day tenor fell to 2.7840 percent, 2.30 basis points lower than the previous close. For the week, the rate was nearly six basis points higher. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.5484 2.6911 -14.27 0.00 Seven-day 2.8076 3.0183 -21.07 0.00 14-day 3.1394 3.8165 -67.71 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 4.0300 3.4250 +60.50 212,371.1 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 5.0100 3.9900 +102.00 49,477.80 PO=SS> 14-day 4.3400 4.2000 +14.00 10,304.10 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.5500 2.7000 -15.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 3.2000 3.4400 -24.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 5.0000 4.1000 +90.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.6040 2.6570 -5.30 Seven-day 2.7840 2.8070 -2.30 Three-month 4.4516 4.4396 +1.20 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 0 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.8600 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)