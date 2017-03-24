FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's money rates spike in the week, down on Friday, MPA assessment in focus
#Asia
March 24, 2017 / 4:34 AM / 5 months ago

China's money rates spike in the week, down on Friday, MPA assessment in focus

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    SHANGHAI, March 24 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates
fell on Friday after surging to multiple-year highs earlier in
the week, driven up by a cash squeeze on worries over central
bank-led liquidity checks at the end of this month.
    The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day
repo traded in the interbank market, considered a
key indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.8076 percent
by midday, around 21 basis points lower than the previous day's
closing average rate. For the week, the rate was down 12 basis
points.
    The seven-day funding cost spiked to a high of 9.5 percent
intraday on Tuesday, the highest level since January 2014. 
    The market was calmer on Friday, cash conditions became
balanced, but there was still with some slight tightening bias,
traders said.
    A trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai said cash conditions
could tighten again next week when the central bank's quarterly
macro-prudential assessment (MPA) will be taken place.
    The People's Bank of China's MPA assessment for the current
quarter will include off-balance sheet wealth management
products (WMPs) for the first time. The assessment is due at the
end of March.
    Market participants widely expect the tightened supervision
associated with the MPA assessment to weigh on the money market.
    The central bank skipped open market operations on Friday.
For the week, the PBOC net injected 80 billion yuan, the first
weekly net injection in a month.
    "Given fiscal expenditure strengthening at the end of the
month, liquidity in the banking system is currently staying at a
relatively high level," the PBOC said in a statement on its
website on Friday.
    Imbalance of money supply and demand among big lenders,
their smaller peers and non-banking financial institutions
triggered the most recent cash squeeze.
    Some smaller institutions, including some rural commercial
banks failed to meet repayments on debt on Monday, two traders
said.
    "Looking forward, more technical defaults are possible if
banks have trouble accessing liquidity when fears of
counterparty risk loom," DBS group research wrote in a note.
    The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the
seven-day tenor fell to 2.7840 percent, 2.30 basis
points lower than the previous close. For the week, the rate was
nearly six basis points higher.

    Key money rates at a glance:
  
                  Volume-wei  Previous    Change (bps)               Volume
                  ghted       day (%)                                
                  average                                            
                  rate (%)                                           
 Interbank repo market
 Overnight        2.5484      2.6911      -14.27                     0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.8076      3.0183      -21.07                     0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 14-day           3.1394      3.8165      -67.71                     0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Shanghai stock exchange repo market
 Overnight        4.0300      3.4250      +60.50                     212,371.1
                                                                     0
                                                                     
 Seven-day<CN7DR  5.0100      3.9900      +102.00                    49,477.80
 PO=SS>                                                              
 14-day           4.3400      4.2000      +14.00                     10,304.10
                                                                     
                                                                     
 PBOC Guidance Rates
 Overnight        2.5500      2.7000      -15.00                     
 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 Seven-day        3.2000      3.4400      -24.00                     
 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 14-day           5.0000      4.1000      +90.00                     
 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX                                                     
 S>                                                                  
 SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE
 Overnight        2.6040      2.6570      -5.30                      
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.7840      2.8070      -2.30                      
                                                                     
 Three-month      4.4516      4.4396      +1.20                      
                                                                     
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument            RIC         Rate          Spread vs 1 yr
                                                 official deposit
                                                 rate*
 2 yr IRS based on 1   CNABAD2YF=        0.0000                 0
 year benchmark                                  
 5 yr 7-day repo swap  CNYQB7R5Y=        3.8600               n/a
 
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise
                                       
China FX and money market guide: 
 China debt market guide:
 SHIBOR rates:
 Reports on central bank open market operations:
 New Chinese debt issues:
 Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign
bonds:
 Overview of China financial market data:

    
 (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

