SHANGHAI, July 3 China's primary money rates fell on Monday as liquidity in the banking system remained relatively high, but cash conditions may tighten with large volumes of loans due to mature in the next two weeks, traders said. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.8284 percent on Monday afternoon, nearly 7 basis points lower than the previous day's closing average rate at 2.8936 percent. China's central bank skipped open market operations for the seventh day in a row on Monday, as liquidity levels in the banking system were "relatively high", the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in an online statement. Traders said the short-term money supply was adequate on Monday, with the central bank's decision to skip open market operations having no impact on sentiment yet. However, a trader at a Chinese bank said such cash conditions are unlikely to last long with large volumes of loans from open market operations and the medium-term lending facility (MLF) due to mature in the first half of July. In the first two weeks of July, maturing reverse repos are set to drain a total 530 billion yuan ($78.08 billion). In addition, two batches of MLF loans worth 179.5 billion yuan are due to mature on July 13, according to Reuters calculations based on the official data from the PBOC. Others have compared current central bank operations and liquidity situation to events in March and April, when the PBOC skipped 13 straight sessions of open market operations. "If the central bank adopts the similar action this time, not resuming open market operations before the MLF loans mature, liquidity pressure faced by the banking system would be far bigger than that in April," said Ming Ming, an analyst at CITIC Securities, pointing out matured loans in early April were less than the ones this month. Ming said he did not expect the central bank to change its "not too loose, not too tight" monetary policy as regulators' deleveraging campaign was still continuing. On Monday, China and Hong Kong launched a long-awaited "Bond Connect" scheme that links China's $9 trillion bond market with overseas investors, the latest step in Beijing's efforts to liberalise and strengthen the country's capital markets. Early indications showed promise for the development of an active debt market, with more than 2 billion yuan of bonds purchased in the first 22 minutes of brisk trade. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.7187 2.6853 +3.34 0.00 Seven-day 2.8284 2.8936 -6.52 0.00 14-day 3.5666 3.8017 -23.51 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 3.9000 6.5550 -265.50 529,385.0 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 4.0000 5.0850 -108.50 70,951.10 PO=SS> 14-day 4.1300 4.4400 -31.00 9,721.30 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.7500 2.6300 +12.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 3.2000 3.9000 -70.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.8000 3.8000 +0.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.7200 2.6180 +10.20 Seven-day 2.8410 2.8455 -0.45 Three-month 4.4857 4.5009 -1.52 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.7400 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.7883 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)