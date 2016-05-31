China Resources Land issues first panda bond by a property firm

HONG KONG, May 31 (Reuters) - State-backed property developer China Resources Land Ltd has completed its sale of 5 billion yuan ($759.43 million) bonds in China’s interbank market, becoming the first property firm to publicly issue panda bonds.

The medium term notes include a 2 billion yuan three-year tranche priced at 3.2 percent and a 3 billion yuan five-year tranche priced at 3.6 percent, the company said.

The subscription rates of the two issues were 2.42 times and 1.95 times, respectively.

“This panda bond issuance has effectively broadened our low-cost financing channel of the yuan, and is very important to us in terms of keeping up our financing advantage and further improving debt structure,” the company said.

Panda bonds, or yuan-denominated bonds sold by foreigners on the mainland, came into being in 2005 with World Bank affiliate the International Finance Corp as the first issuer.

The market has gained some momentum in the past few months as financial institutions such as Bank of China Hong Kong and HSBC, as well as sovereign issuers including British Columbia and Hungary have tapped the market.

However, major drawbacks remain due to China’s deal-by-deal approval process and different accounting standards. Issuers also worry about getting the proceeds out of China with regulators clamping down on capital outflows. ($1 = 6.5839 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Michelle Chen and Joy Leung; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)