China's money rates end holiday-shortened week mixed
June 8, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

China's money rates end holiday-shortened week mixed

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 8 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates ended a truncated week mixed on
Wednesday, as investors wound down ahead of a four-day weekend to mark a national holiday.
    The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the
interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3168
percent, up 4.14 basis points from Tuesday's closing average rate but 21 points below the
previous week's close.
    The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for same tenor rose to 2.3410 percent, +0.10
basis points from the previous close, and up slightly from the end of last week's rate of 2.3380
percent.
    The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt
 rose 0.41 percent to 123.02. On Friday, it was 122.77.
 

 Key money rates at a glance:
  
                  Volume-wei  Previous    Change (bps)               Volume
                  ghted       day (%)                                
                  average                                            
                  rate (%)                                           
 Interbank repo market
 Overnight        1.9859      1.9810      +0.49                      0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.3168      2.2754      +4.14                      0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 14-day           2.5615      2.6024      -4.09                      0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Shanghai stock exchange repo market
 Overnight        2.9500      2.9950      -4.50                      157,915.5
                                                                     0
                                                                     
 Seven-day<CN7DR  1.8100      1.5950      +21.50                     21,743.50
 PO=SS>                                                              
 14-day           1.8000      1.8000      +0.00                      1,036.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 PBOC Guidance Rates
 Overnight        2.0000      2.0000      +0.00                      
 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 Seven-day        2.4500      2.4000      +5.00                      
 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 14-day           2.6000      2.6100      -1.00                      
 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX                                                     
 S>                                                                  
 SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE
 Overnight        2.0000      2.0000      +0.00                      
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.3410      2.3400      +0.10                      
                                                                     
 Three-month      2.9460      2.9460      +0.00                      
                                                                     
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument            RIC         Rate          Spread vs 1 yr
                                                 official deposit
                                                 rate*
 2 yr IRS based on 1   CNABAD2YF=        1.5433            0.0433
 year benchmark                                  
 5 yr 7-day repo swap  CNYQB7R5Y=        2.8800               n/a
 
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate
cut or rise
    
