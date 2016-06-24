China's money rates rise, treasury futures jump as investors weigh Brexit

SHANGHAI, June 24 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates rose marginally on Friday but treasury futures were up sharply in an initial sign of a flight to safety as investors digested Britain's unprecedented decision to leave the European Union. Ten-year treasury futures for September 2016 were up 0.4 percent at the open of the afternoon trading session, and were on course for their sharpest one-day gain since May 9. By contrast, money markets were relatively subdued following the central bank's net weekly injection of 340 billion yuan - a two-month high. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3775 percent, or 3.76 basis points higher than the previous day's closing average rate. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the same tenor rose to 2.3710 percent, 1.30 basis points above the previous close. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.0077 percent and the 14-day repo at 2.9734 percent. While money markets were largely stable, the yuan sold off sharply and was trading at 6.61 to the dollar in by mid-afternoon, down over 0.5 percent from the previous close. Analysts and traders said global volatility might prompt an easing move by China's central bank as soon as the weekend. "This morning we have seen a significant increase in market volatility globally and we would not overlook any [People's Bank of China] action this weekend," Hong-Kong based ANZ economists Raymond Yeung and David Qu wrote in a note. The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt fell 0.79 percent to 121.79. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.0077 2.0057 +0.20 0.00 Seven-day 2.3775 2.3399 +3.76 0.00 14-day 2.9734 2.9353 +3.81 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 3.6500 3.5300 +12.00 882,170.4 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.7600 2.3200 +44.00 43,699.90 PO=SS> 14-day 2.5050 2.5300 -2.50 5,389.40 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.0200 2.0200 +0.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.3700 2.4000 -3.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.2200 3.0300 +19.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.0350 2.0320 +0.30 Seven-day 2.3710 2.3580 +1.30 Three-month 2.9626 2.9605 +0.21 China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)