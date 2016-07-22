China's KWG Property issues 2 bln yuan 5-yr panda bond

HONG KONG, July 22 (Reuters) - Chinese property firm KWG Property Holding Limited said it had completed the sale of a 2 billion yuan ($300 million) five-year panda bond at coupon of 4.85 percent

The proceeds are expected to be used for the general working capital for the company and its subsidiaries.

KWG Property Holding Limited, which is incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced in May that it would issue up to 13 billion yuan in non-public domestic corporate bonds. The first tranche was sold on July 21.

Both the issuer and the bond were rated AAA by China Chengxin Securities Rating. The bond's 4,85 percent coupon offers a handsome premium over the Chinese government five-year bond's 2.6 percent yield.

Panda bonds, or yuan-denominated bonds sold by foreigners on the mainland, came into being in 2005 with the World Bank's International Finance Corp as the first issuer.

The market has gained considerable momentum in the past few months as institutions such as Bank of China Hong Kong and HSBC, as well as sovereign issuers including British Columbia and Hungary have tapped the market.

State-backed property developer China Resources Land Ltd sold a 5 billion yuan bond in China's interbank market in May, becoming the first property firm to publicly issue panda bonds.

Panda bond issuance in the first half of this year amounted to 28 billion yuan, more than doubling the amount recorded in the whole of 2015.

Most of the panda bonds sold so far are from Chinese names with proceeds used onshore as China works to control capital outflows, bankers say. ($1 = 6.6688 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Eric Meijer)